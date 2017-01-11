Ravens owner not quite ready to believe Steve Smith will stay retired

Steve Smith has proven to be as tough to pin down on retirement the past few years as he was for defensive backs to cover, and maybe that’s why Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti doesn’t sound ready to accept the wide receiver’s most recent announcement that he’s done with football.

Smith made his retirement official by sending a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Jan. 2, but Bisciotti told ESPN with a smile this week that he’s not so sure Smith, 37, is finished:

“I haven’t given up hope that Steve Smith is going to come walking in here in September. We’ll see about that character. I wouldn’t count him out.”

That skepticism probably stems from the fact Smith announced in August 2015 that the 2015 season would be his last but then decided to return in 2016 after an Achilles’ tear limited his 2015 season to seven games. Smith, after all, was still good for 70 receptions for 799 yards this season – both of which ranked second on the team. He also led the Ravens with five TD catches and no doubt would still be of help to Baltimore as a 38-year-old if he decides to change his mind again.

Smith stands seventh all time in receiving yards with 14,731 and 12th all time in receptions with 1,031.