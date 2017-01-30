Rams’ Johnny Hekker Records Four Punts in 2017 Pro Bowl

This marked the third time in four years Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker participated in the Pro Bowl.

With Aaron Donald making the decision not to play, fans of the Los Angeles Rams knew they weren’t going to see much excitement from the 2017 Pro Bowl since Johnny Hekker and Jake McQuaide were the only other two players to make it from the team. While McQuiade did a solid job with protecting the NFC quarterbacks, Hekker saw plenty action of his own thanks to an offense that only put up 13 points all game.

Thanks to strong performances from numerous defenders on the AFC, the NFC ended up on the losing end of this year’s Pro Bowl in Orlando after falling 20-13 on Sunday. Over the year’s, this All-Star game tends to be high scoring, so it was interesting to see a competitive game for once with strong outings by both defenses.

Of course, with the NFC struggling to put up points on the board, Hekker received more action than originally expected after finishing the game with four punts, with his longest going for 59 yards. Hekker has established a reputation for being one of the league’s top punters in the NFL over the last couple of years, and after the Rams’ offense averaged just 14 points per game this past season, it was easy to earn another Pro Bowl nod since he received plenty of action on special teams.

Hekker may have only recorded four punts during this year’s Pro Bowl, but at least he was able to enjoy his stay in Orlando with family leading up to Sunday’s game.

