Rams Ask to Interview Falcons Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan

The Los Angeles Rams have requested permission from the Atlanta Falcons to interview offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for their head coaching position.

Not long after the news broke regarding the Los Angeles Rams interest in interviewing Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, it looks like Kyle Shanahan can officially be added to that list of candidates as well.

The Rams have reached out to the Atlanta Falcons to request permission for interviewing Shanahan for the open head coaching position heading into the 2017 season. Shanahan has spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Falcons, and when looking at all of the open positions at head coach across the NFL, the argument can be made he’s going to end up being one of the most sought-after candidates.

Rams also requesting HC interview with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

He may not have any experience as a head coach in the NFL, but Shanhan’s resume alone makes it clear he’s ready to take the next step in his career when seeing the amount of success he’s had over the last two years running the high-powered offense of Atlanta. Shanahan’s coaching played a key role in the Falcons finishing at the top of the league by averaging 33.8 points per game, and if he ends up taking the interview with the Rams, one can only hope he realizes the potential on offense.

Despite their disappointing 4-12 finish during the regular season, Los Angeles provides potential candidates with an attractive offer of having the chance to develop an offense surrounded by Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. While nothing is set in stone, the opportunity for an offensive-minded coach like Shanahan to work with two stars on the rise in Goff and Gurley would be tough to turn down.

Of course, the receiving corps is a different issue, but that will hopefully get squared away once the Rams find their replacement for Jeff Fisher heading into the 2017 season.

