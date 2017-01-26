Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2017 live stream: Watch online

Here’s all the information you need to watch the NFL’s newest event, the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

For many years, the NFL has been trying to make the Pro Bowl more exciting. They’ve tried just about everything, from letting fans pick a play to drafting teams like kids do on sandlots. None of these things worked, so the NFL got a little bit bold. The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature the first ever Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

This event will be held on Thursday Jan. 26 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you ever wanted to see Ezekiel Elliott, Patrick Peterson, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Thomas, and Von Miller show off their ridiculous skills, you should be entertained. There will be several events. Each conference will have six players participating.

The first event is the Power Relay, which includes four man teams competing against each other and the clock. Next is the Precision Passing challenge, which challenges quarterbacks to hit moving targets. The Best Hands event will feature a quarterback and a receiver trying to complete as many passes as possible within the given time limit. There will also be an epic event involving drones flying very high and dropping footballs. Finally, there’s an epic game of dodgeball which should be unforgettable.

These teams will feature NFL alumni as their coaches. Tony Gonzalez and Charles Woodson will coach the NFC team while Ray Lewis and Jerome Bettis will coach the AFC team. For many fans, this is enough to almost make the Pro Bowl relevant again.

Date: Thursday Jan. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, and Lisa Salters will be doing the commentary for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. The Pro Bowl is all about players having fun and this should help remind people of that. At the very least, maybe if players know they’ll be playing dodgeball, they’ll be a little bit more willing to go.

