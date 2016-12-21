Police: Patriots WR Michael Floyd had a .217 BAC when arrested for DUI

Wide receiver Michael Floyd found work quickly with the New England Patriots after the Arizona Cardinals released him following a DUI arrest last week, but Floyd’s legal problems likely are not behind him.

According to the Scottsdale, Ariz., police, via ABC15.com, Floyd had a blood alcohol content of 0.217 when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car at 2:30 a.m.

The legal limit is 0.08, and the problem for Floyd is that Arizona has some of the toughest drunk driving laws in the country. He could face some jail time, and – according to a recent ESPN report – his BAC level also could sway the amount of punishment he receives from the NFL.

The Patriots, who have long been adept at turning other teams’ problems into success stories, obviously think the 27-year-old is worth the trouble. Floyd had a career-high 1,041 receiving yards in 2013 before dropping to 841 and 849 the past two seasons and 446 this year.

Coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday was asked about the video of Floyd’s arrest that was released Tuesday and declined comment to reporters.

“We are aware of his situation and were aware of his situation before we claimed him,” Belichick said. “He has an ongoing legal situation, and we are not going to comment on it.”