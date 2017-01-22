How to watch and stream the Steelers-Patriots AFC Championship game

And then there were two. The AFC title will come down to two powerhouses in the Patriots and Steelers with one of them advancing to Houston for Super Bowl LI. It’s a rematch of an earlier meeting between the two teams which was won by the Patriots, largely due to the fact that Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined. Now, there’s much more on the table, and both teams are near full strength. Here’s how you can catch all the action on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots: Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS) – Streaming on CBS All Access

Key matchup: Le’Veon Bell vs. Patriots’ run defense

The Patriots boast the third-best run defense in the NFL, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry. They’ll meet their toughest test to date when Le’Veon Bell comes to town, averaging a robust 168.5 yards per game on the ground. Something has to give between these two elite units, and the winner will likely determine the outcome of the game. If Bell gets it going early, it could lead to an upset for the Steelers.

Fun fact: Tom Brady has 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 11 career games against the Steelers, but has only played Ben Roethlisberger once in the postseason.