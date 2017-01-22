Gillette Stadium evacuated just hours after false alarm at Steelers’ hotel

In the wee hours of the night, the fire alarm at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hotel went off. It was a false alarm, of course, which was pulled by a man who has since been arrested. It happened at around 3 a.m., and hours later, the Patriots experienced a bizarre occurrence of their own.

The fire alarm at Gillette Stadium went off at around 10:15 a.m., causing the facility to be evacuated of everyone inside. Media members who were doing their pregame work were forced to leave the premises.

The fire alarm is going off at Gillette Stadium. We are all being asked to leave the field. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/GIrktfuVbJ — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) January 22, 2017

It wasn’t long before they were allowed to go back into Gillette Stadium with no actual issue being found. So not only were the Steelers forced to evacuate their hotel due to a false alarm, but the home to the Patriots was cleared of people, too – all within 18 hours of the AFC Championship game’s kickoff.

Fire alarm currently going off at @GilletteStadium. Maybe the Pats just want to feel the Steelers pain — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 22, 2017

A bit of gamesmanship, perhaps? We’ll probably never know.