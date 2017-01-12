Report: NFL fines Steelers LB Bud Dupree $18K for brutal hit on Matt Moore

During the first round of the NFL playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree delivered one of the hardest hits you’ll ever see. Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was unfortunately on the receiving end of it, sustaining the hit to his facemask, which drew a 15-yard penalty.

Moore was back in the game after just one play, but that didn’t make the hit legal or any easier to watch. The league certainly took exception to it, reportedly handing out a hefty fine to Dupree. According to ESPN, Dupree was fined $18,231 for his shot on Moore.

NFL fined Steelers' LB Bud Dupree $18,231 for striking Dolphins' QB Matt Moore in the head/neck area, per source. https://t.co/nczxByFsgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

The NFL and players’ association quickly opened an investigation on the Dolphins, attempting to find out whether they followed the concussion protocol properly – considering how quickly Moore was back in the game.

The Dolphins denied any wrongdoing and stated that they had Moore examined by a neurologist, clearing him to return to the field.