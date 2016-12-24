Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Rips Head Coach Mike Tomlin

With two games left to play in the 2016 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting to maintain their course into the playoffs for the second-straight year.

Often around the rest of the league, talk is shifting to which NFL head coaches might be in danger of losing their jobs. Jeff Fisher and Gus Bradley have already lost their jobs. Others like Mike McCoy and Rex Ryan are expected to follow suit at the end of the regular season. Then there are those names out there considered to be on the fringe who may or may not get the ax. Should Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin be one of them?

It sounds crazy considering he’s on the cusp of another postseason trip, but by the way team legend Terry Bradshaw talks, he should’ve been fired years ago. The four-time Super Bowl winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer wasn’t bashful in his opinion of Tomlin during an interview on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself.”

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. He’s a nice coach. To me, I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. I don’t think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Much of the criticism likely stems from Tomlin being unable to win a Super Bowl for eight years or reach one in the past six. This despite having arguably the best quarterback in franchise history in Ben Roethlisberger. Of course people quickly came to Tomlin’s defense, citing he’s done more than he gets credit for.

Friendly reminder: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin won SB XLIII (2 apps), won AFC North 4x, is 101-57 (.639) & fastest in team history to 100 wins. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 23, 2016

The bottom line is Tomlin has done a pretty solid job given his circumstances. He’s in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and constantly has to go through Tom Brady and the Patriots to even reach the Super Bowl. That’s not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination. He also doesn’t get the luxury other coaches enjoy of dabbling in free agency. Pittsburgh requires him to develop his roster almost exclusively through the draft.

That is no easy task in any era. So maybe Bradshaw is being too hard on him. Then again in a city accustomed to championships, his leash is starting shorten.

This article originally appeared on