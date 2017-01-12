NFL divisional playoff expert picks: Our predictions for every game

Dieter was the lone picker to run the table in the wild-card round. Everyone else went 3-1, either losing on the Raiders or Giants.

The race for second place is tight as we head to the divisional round — Brett is currently there at 163-95, with WhatIf one game back and Dieter two back. WhatIf could pull ahead this week with wins by the Steelers and Cowboys.

Just one unanimous pick this week — not surprisingly, it’s Tom Brady’s Patriots at home against Brock Osweiler’s Texans. Only one pick each for the Seahawks and Steelers on the road. In the marquee game of the weekend, three pickers like the Packers to go into Jerry World and knock off the top-seeded Cowboys.

Let’s get to the picks. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game Chris

Chase Dieter

Kurtenbach Andrew

Lynch Brett

Smiley WIS SEA at ATL

SEA at ATL

HOU at NE

PIT at KC

Tickets GB at DAL

GB at DAL

Watch This week 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Season

record 147-111 161-97 173-85 163-95 162-96

Records will be updated each night after games. Check back every Thursday morning during the season for the new week’s picks. (Note: Regular-season ties were not counted in the weekly or overall records.)

Participating this year:

— Chris Chase, Dieter Kurtenbach, Andrew Lynch and Brett Smiley, FOX Sports writers;

— Peter Schrager, FOX Sports NFL insider (Note: Peter will not be participating for the playoffs);

— And WhatIfSports, FOX Sports’ simulation engine for computer-generated picks.

