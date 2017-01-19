NFL conference championship expert picks: Our predictions for both games

Chase, Smiley and WhatIf all went 3-1 for the top mark of divisional playoff weekend, meaning Brett still leads the race for second place with a one-game lead over WhatIf. Dieter and Lynch, our overall champion, each went 2-2.

On to conference championship weekend, where the Packers head to Atlanta to face the Falcons and Tom Brady’s Patriots host Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers.

It’s a pretty homogenous board this week. There was no love at all for the Packers in Atlanta. Only Chase picked the Steelers to swing the upset in Foxboro. As a result, Smiley has clinched at least a tie for second place — he’d have to be wrong on the Super Bowl and WhatIf right for those two to finish tied.

Enjoy the games (watch the NFC Championship on FOX, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET). Let’s get to the picks. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game Chris

Chase Dieter

Kurtenbach Andrew

Lynch Brett

Smiley WIS GB at ATL

Watch PIT at NE

This week 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Season

record 150-112 163-99 175-87 166-96 165-97

Records will be updated Sunday after games. Check back Thursday, Feb. 2 for our Super Bowl picks. (Note: Regular-season ties were not counted in the weekly or overall records.)

Participating this year:

— Chris Chase, Dieter Kurtenbach, Andrew Lynch and Brett Smiley, FOX Sports writers;

— Peter Schrager, FOX Sports NFL insider (Note: Peter will not be participating for the playoffs);

— And WhatIfSports, FOX Sports’ simulation engine for computer-generated picks.

