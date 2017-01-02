Patriots’ LeGarrette Blount says Ndamukong Suh has ‘always been a dirty player’

Following the New England Patriots’ 35-13 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, a game which saw the Patriots’ LeGarrette Blount score his league-leading 18th rushing touchdown of the season, the outspoken running back had some fiery words to say about Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh — telling WBZ’s Joe Giza he isn’t just a ‘dirty’ player, but has always been:

“He’s a dirty player, he’s always been a dirty player, (and) he’s always going to be a dirty player. … There’s no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there’s something to be said about it. All in all, he got his ass beat. They lost, he ran into the locker room after the game. We’re good.”

The full interview can be viewed below:

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017

Suh has had a history of questionable plays during his career. He has been fined and suspended multiple times so, this hypothesis by Blount isn’t necessarily ‘new news’ by any means. However, the issue arose once again when Blount and Suh had themselves a tiff during the fourth quarter as Suh demonstratively pointed at the running back after a brief skirmish.

On the ensuing play, Blount scored a 1-yard touchdown. Just another chapter in the on-going, dramatic saga that is Ndamukong Suh.