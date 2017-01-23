Panthers Making the Case: Mike Remmers

Should the Carolina Panthers extend Mike Remmers or let him walk in 2017?

As the offseason approaches and free agency gets closer, we will make the case for and against signing each Carolina Panthers free agent. For this edition, we examine the case of offensive tackle Mike Remmers.

EXTEND:

Remmers has started all 16 regular season games in each of the last two seasons and in 2015, started an additional three playoff games. Additionally, those are his only two seasons as a full-time starter, so he may just be getting his footing.

Remmers also had to shift from his natural position of right tackle to left tackle last season. Obviously accompanied by growing pains, an ability to play both positions only makes him more versatile.

While Remmers is not a fan favorite to date, he could barely be scratching the surface of what he

can become as a player. He is still 27 years old and has real starting experience. If Remmers can settle into the right side, for what would be just his second full season at the position, it could be a bet that pays off for the Panthers.

LET WALK:

Remmers has started all 32 games in the past two seasons, and the only case for signing him is that it cannot really get worse. Remmers has a glaring weakness against speed rushers and holding penalties are an issue that every Panthers fan knows about by now. While he was in an uncomfortable situation last season, he still ranked 51st amongst tackles when it comes to Pro Football Focus grading. That is worse than what Daryl Williams, a clear backup tackle did in 10 starts, he finished as the 46th graded tackle.

Having been a healthy starter for two full seasons and playing both sides of the line, another team may view him as a chance worth taking and sign Remmers. The Panthers, on the other hand, may be seeing Remmers and realizing they could not do worse with whoever they sign and/or draft next season. If another team wants to offer a contract, they can have him.

