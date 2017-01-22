Packers trolled by Madden 17 while getting crushed by Falcons

The Green Bay Packers weren’t having the best time at the Georgia Dome on Sunday. Mistakes and a red-hot Atlanta Falcons squad led to a 24-0 deficit for the Packers at halftime.

It was bad enough that Green Bay was in the midst of squandering a chance to play in the Super Bowl. But of course Twitter had to chime in.

EA Sports’ Madden NFL took it upon itself to take a shot at the Packers, posting a photo from one of the Atlanta’s three-first half touchdowns and added a warning familiar to many Madden gamers: Your peer has canceled the game.

Yep, many Packers fans would like to do the same at this point.