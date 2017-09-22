Packers list 7 key players as doubtful for Bengals game

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) makes the catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) during the first of an NFL football game in Atlanta. The banged-up Green Bay Packers are starting practice this week with about a dozen players on the injury report. Receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, along with defensive lineman Mike Daniels were among the notable Packers who left last week’s 34-23 loss to Atlanta with injuries. Coach Mike McCarthy spoke broadly about the injuries before practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers could be without seven front-line players for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quad), outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and inside linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) were listed as doubtful, meaning they are unlikely to play. The first six players on that list are starters.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (quad) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are questionable, though Nelson has been a full participant so far in practice this week.

Coach Mike McCarthy says if and how players make it out of the final practice of the week on Saturday will determine their availability for the Bengals game.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL