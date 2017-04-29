Packers focus on defense, take CB, safety and DL on Day 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) What a day for Montravius Adams.

First he became a father after his girlfriend gave birth to their first child, son Montravius Adams, Jr., at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. About eight hours later, life changed again for the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Adams as the Auburn defensive lineman was drafted in the third round by the Green Bay Packers.

”Man, there (are) really no words I can say,” Adams said. ”I’m just thankful for the blessings.”

The Packers had made shoring up the secondary their first priority in the draft and they took Washington cornerback Kevin King with the first selection of the second round to fill a big need. The 6-foot-3 King adds size and speed to a secondary that was burned in the passing game and maligned by injuries.

Green Bay also took Josh Jones, a 6-foot-2 safety out of North Carolina State before beefing things up with Adams three months after getting blown out by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC title game.

King had a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds, according to NFL.com, while Jones was timed at 4.41 seconds.

”I just think that’s the way the game’s going. You just don’t want to get outflanked. You’ve got to have guys who can run and chase,” player personnel director Brian Gutekunst said about drafting fast players. ”I don’t think that ever changes, I think we’ve always wanted to get faster.”

Green Bay traded the 29th overall pick in the first round to Cleveland for the 33rd overall pick to take King, as well as first pick of the fourth round on Saturday, the 108th overall. General manager Ted Thompson had said that he was fielding calls about his first pick Friday, but defensive coordinator Dom Capers was spotted in the Packers draft room at Lambeau Field speaking with Thompson and the pick was announced shortly after.

”One of our goals this year was to try to get faster,” director of football operations Eliot Wolf said. ”I think we got the tallest corner in the draft and one that runs really fast.”

Green Bay also brought back veteran cornerback Davon House in the offseason as a free agent after he spent the last two years in Jacksonville. King and House will join third-year holdovers Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and LaDarius Gunter at cornerback.

Randall was a first-round draft pick in 2015, while Rollins was taken in the second round that season. Gunter joined the Packers that year as an undrafted free agent.

Those three players took on more responsibility last year after veteran cornerback Sam Shields went down with a concussion in the season opener. He never returned and was released this offseason. Randall and Rollins were also bothered by injuries.

Jones could be a possible replacement for Micah Hyde, who played both cornerback and safety and saw a lot of time in passing situations. Hyde departed as a free agent for Buffalo this offseason.

”We went in with the idea of trying to find more defenders, especially versatile guys like Josh who could switch from safety to corner,” Thompson said. ”It’s nice to add people to that equation.”

Jones, who has played both safety positions in college, left North Carolina State after his junior season. He played in 38 career games, making 32 starts, with 229 tackles and eight interceptions.

”I dropped to my knees and thanked the Lord,” Jones said about his reaction when he was drafted.

Adams was selected with the 93rd overall pick. He was a three-year starter who may be able to play different positions along the line. He got the call from the Packers at a hospital in Georgia, and he expects to be there until Sunday.

For now, Adams can focus on being his new role as a father.

