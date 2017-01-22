Packers fan’s haircut features Aaron Rodgers’ stoic face

Cameron DaSilva

Green Bay Packers fans are as dedicated and crazy as any fan base in the NFL – or in all of sports, for that matter. From the cheeseheads on their noggins to tailgating in sub-zero conditions, Packers fans always go the whole nine yards.

This weekend is no different, with this fan cutting Aaron Rodgers’ face into the back of his head.

It’s similar to the haircut a Cowboys fan received last week, though that was with Ezekiel Elliott’s “feed me” gesture.

With just four teams remaining and soon to be two, another fan also had the four logos cut into his hair, along with the Lombardi Trophy.

Fans do the darndest things.

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2014, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers and Falcons play in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

12

gallery: Ranking the 11 key players who will decide the Packers-Falcons NFC Championship game

AP