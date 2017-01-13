Packers rule out Jordy Nelson for Divisional Round clash against Cowboys

At the beginning of the week, the Green Bay Packers were holding out hope that star wide receiver Jordy Nelson might be able to suit up for Sunday’s Divisional Round game at Dallas. Unfortunately, he’s a no go.

Nelson suffered multiple broken ribs during the Wild-Card game against New York last Sunday after taking a shot to his midsection from Giants cornerback Leon Hall.

“Jordy Nelson, actually, we’re going to declare him out for the game,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said in his news conference on Friday. “Meeting with the medical staff, Dr. McKenzie and Dr. Gray will not medically clear him to practice tomorrow. He will be out for the game Sunday.”

There was talk earlier in the week that the 31-year-old might wear a heavy protective vest and play through it. Nelson led all Packers wideouts during the regular season in targets (152), receptions (97), yards (1,257) and touchdowns (14).

“We’ll reevaluate Monday” McCarthy said about Nelson’s availability should Green Bay advance. “[Nelson] is actually in the training room now going through a workout and he’ll continue to progress. He says he feels better every day.”

It’s a big loss but at least fairly expected this week, allowing Geronimo Allison and Jeff Janis more practice reps. In Nelson’s absence against the Giants after the second-quarter injury, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb stepped up big with over 100 yards receiving apiece and four touchdowns.

If all else fails at Dallas, just get Rodgers to midfield and have him start chucking Hail Marys, which he has completed at a rate that should be alarming for the rest of the league.