Packers at Falcons: Ryan, Rodgers and rings

Narratives are often forced and misleading. They are necessary to bring in the casual observer, but they fail to pack punch and substance.

For Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, the prevailing narrative will be Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan cutting loose against each other in the Georgia Dome. It will be about Rodgers’ prophetic quest to run the table. It will also be about Ryan trying to reach his first Super Bowl in a year where he’s the likely Most Valuable Player.

All of those are obvious narratives. For a rare wink in time, they are the correct ones.

This game involves the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. It includes more than 100 players and two coaching staffs who have been working their entire lives – and certainly the last five months – for this moment. One more win, and the George Halas Trophy belongs to them.

Yet none of that matters in the historical perspective. The only two men who will be severely judged by the result are Ryan and Rodgers.

Ryan has not been to a Super Bowl. He’s only been to the Divisional round on three occasions and the conference championship weekend twice. The last time he advanced this far, Ryan and his Falcons were beaten at home by the San Francisco 49ers in a wild affair. If the former Boston College star suffers the same fate this time around, whispers will start circulating about him being one of the best quarterbacks to never see Super Sunday. Atlanta is a forgiving professional sports city. The Falcons are the most supported of the teams, and yet nobody seems to be growing antsy about the prospects of going ringless with Ryan. At 31 years old (32 in May), time is both bountiful and running short. With offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan likely to depart for the 49ers after this run, there could be a fluctuation. The Falcons have never reached the Divisional round in consecutive years, and it may be a challenge without Shanahan running the show. In his nine-year career, Ryan has thrown for 37,701 yards. He already ranks 21st all-time for a career, ahead of Steve Young, Troy Aikman, Jim Kelly, Kurt Warner and his counterpart on Sunday. Some of that statistic is a function of scheme, era and age, but the point remains. Ryan is criminally underrated because he has never approached the NFL’s summit, toiling in a sleepy sports city. If Ryan gets to the Super Bowl, his career will be discussed in a different light. He would forever leave the ranks of Warren Moon of Philip Rivers, great quarterbacks who never arrived at this stage. If he were to beat either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, he would vault into an immediate conversation centering on his Hall of Fame potential. Fair or not, this is the life of an NFL quarterback.