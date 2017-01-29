OPEN THREAD: 2017 Pro Bowl

The 2017 Pro Bowl is set to kick off in Orlando, FL. Here is the open thread.

The Pro Bowl is rather disliked across the sports world, but that doesn’t mean Chargers fans shouldn’t watch quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Melvin Gordon and cornerback Casey Hayward represent San Diego one last time.

Rivers, a six-time Pro Bowler, won the Precision Passing challenge on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gordon and Hayward will play in their first ever Pro Bowls. It may not be viewed as an important feat. to us fans, but you can bet that the players are honored to be voted in.

And for Rivers, this year’s Pro Bowl means something more.

“We walked off the field after that Kansas City game and we thought it might be the end, but we didn’t know,” Rivers told San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee. “This will be the last game I play as a San Diego Charger.”

San Diego clearly meant the world to Rivers, even much so that he participated in the “skills challenge,” flew back home for a father-daughter dance, then traveled back to Florida to participate in the Pro Bowl. He is one of the captains for the AFC.

So before we finally move on to the Los Angeles Chargers era, let’s watch our boys light it up one more time as members of the San Diego Chargers.

