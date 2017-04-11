Odell Beckham Jr. shows off his strikingly realistic tattoo of Michael Jackson

Odell Beckham Jr. has made it painfully clear he’s a big fan of the King of Pop. The New York Giants’ star wideout paid homage to Michael Jackson on numerous occasions last season.

After hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning last November against the Bengals, Beckham unleashed a nearly perfect rendition of Jackson’s moves from his unforgettable music video for “Thriller”.

The NFL even added some flair to Beckham’s performance.

He also broke out Jackson’s memorable leg kick after scoring against the Saints last season.

Beckham proved Tuesday that his love for all things MJ is not fleeting, showing off an impressive tattoo he has on his right leg on Instagram.