Odell Beckham Jr. shows off his strikingly realistic tattoo of Michael Jackson
Odell Beckham Jr. has made it painfully clear he’s a big fan of the King of Pop. The New York Giants’ star wideout paid homage to Michael Jackson on numerous occasions last season.
After hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning last November against the Bengals, Beckham unleashed a nearly perfect rendition of Jackson’s moves from his unforgettable music video for “Thriller”.
.@OBJ_3 is wide open?!?
Easy @Giants TOUCHDOWN. 😱 #CINvsNYG https://t.co/A8rFJER9tj
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2016
The NFL even added some flair to Beckham’s performance.
That time @OBJ_3 went full Thriller…#CINvsNYG pic.twitter.com/k3YHJOGPIT
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2016
He also broke out Jackson’s memorable leg kick after scoring against the Saints last season.
Beckham proved Tuesday that his love for all things MJ is not fleeting, showing off an impressive tattoo he has on his right leg on Instagram.
Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface…
