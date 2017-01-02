Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman rang in 2017 by fighting (again)

Celebrating with the ones you love: It’s what the holidays are all about.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman helped each other ring in the new year Sunday, exchanging on-field pleasantries at high volumes, getting in each other’s faces to whisper sweet nothings, swinging their arms at each other with closed fists in an exuberant, though unsuccessful, attempt to give each other dap, shoving playfully out of bounds and helpfully testing each other’s facemasks by pushing, pulling, yanking, and ripping at them, all to ensure their safety.

This was the second meeting for the two since 2015’s penalty/fine/suspension-fest, back when Norman was with the Carolina Panthers and Beckham temporarily lost his mind. The Giants receiver threw punches, speared Norman when he was down in a pile, delivered helmet-to-helmet hits and basically helped newly define the term “on-field antics” in that game, all of which earned him a one-game suspension. The first meeting of 2016 passed without much incident, mainly because Norman was playing away from Beckham in a since-discarded Redskins defensive strategy.

On Sunday, with the Redskins playing a win-and-in game against the playoff-bound Giants, who are locked into the No. 5 seed and playing Eli Manning, Beckham and defensive stars for some reason, Norman started the jawing early, in a likely attempt to get into Beckham’s head. The two were at it after most plays, and it was only a matter of time before one got called for a personal foul — a race won by Norman, who trailed Beckham on a few crossing routes and then, after Beckham swung at his facemask while running out of bounds, shoved him after the play was over.

Norman flashed a smile when the flag fell. The Christmas spirit must have overcome him.

On the second play of the second half, with Washington down 10-0 and on the verge of season breakdown, Norman was flagged again after Beckham went at his facemask during the play and in a classic example of how officials only flag the guy who retaliates, Norman the foul for head-butting his opponent.

Someone’s not getting a Christmas card next year.