Odell Beckham Jr., Giants WRs reportedly flew to Miami to hang out on a boat

The New York Giants knocked the Washington Redskins out of playoff contention Sunday, when they beat Kirk Cousins’ squad 19-10. It was a meaningless game for the Giants, but they still celebrated the victory and the fifth seed in the playoffs.

Well, at least a few players did.

Odell Beckham Jr. and his fellow receivers apparently flew to Miami on Sunday night – six days before their playoff game in frigid Green Bay against the Packers.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

While it’s not exactly against league or team rules to celebrate on a day off, it is surprising to see some of the team’s best players – leaders of the team, included – hanging out in Miami less than a week before their first playoff game since 2011.