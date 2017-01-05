Odell Beckham Jr. Became A Lyft Driver And It Was Awesome

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. decided to take up Lyft driving in a recent video, and you have to see the hilarious results.

Athletes going undercover has become a thing of recent, but NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. definitely pulled off one of the best. The New York Giants standout decided to pose as a Lyft driver in a new video for the company, and it’s pretty amazing to watch.

Like most players who’ve done a similar skit, Beckham takes a few minutes to casually poke fun at his real identity while in character, telling one woman that he doesn’t have “too much bad to say” about himself. The kicker is that his passenger responds by saying “I love him,” while still being totally clueless that she’s sitting right next to him.

He then starts dropping hints but nobody’s really biting. Beckham tells another guy that he’s trying to get to Houston in February – a sly reference to the upcoming Super Bowl, which takes place at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.

And as if that’s not enough, Beckham even takes a phone call from his mother, who asks him “What’re your stats so far?” He replies, “I caught like 12 passengers today.”

That’s just one of many football references he works into his various conversations. Eventually the passengers are hit over the head with enough clues that they realize who their driver is, and it’s not a spoiler to say that a lot of screaming and flailing follows. Like every other time we’ve seen an athlete pretend to be someone else, the undercover Lyft gig ends with a lot of laughs, smiles and occasional shakes of the head.

Perhaps the best part of this is that Beckham doesn’t even have to try that hard to pull off the joke. His disguise consists solely of sunglasses and a beanie to hide his distinctive hair.

It works a lot better than, say, the Reebok bits where the company hid UFC stars Chris Weidman and Paige VanZant under a ton of makeup and wardrobe before sending Weidman out as a janitor and VanZant as a reporter at last year’s UFC Fan Expo.

But given that relative lack of obfuscation it’s even further amusing that not one person figured out his identity first!

Watch the full video of Odell Beckham Jr.’s Lyft experience below and get ready to laugh:

