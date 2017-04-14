Report: Marshawn Lynch agrees to terms with the Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch is officially making his return to the NFL, and it’s with his hometown team. According to NFL Network, Lynch has agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders.

Correction: Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders have agreed to terms. Trade with Seahawks still needs to be completed. @nflnetwork (stay tuned) — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

A trade still needs to be worked out between the Seahawks and Raiders, but coming to a contract agreement is a big step in the process. The two sides figure to be able to work out a deal, which will clear the path for him to join the Raiders.

Lynch last played in the NFL in 2015, when he started just seven games. He battled a hamstring injury and sports hernia that year, which limited his production to only 417 yards on 111 carries.

He fills a need at running back with Latavius Murray gone, but it remains to be seen how effective he’ll be as the starter. After all, he hasn’t played a snap in more than a year.