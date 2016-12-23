Oakland Raiders Activate Mario Edwards Jr. from IR
The Oakland Raiders have activated defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. from injured reserve.
The wait for the return of Mario Edwards Jr. has been a long one — since the first week of the preseason, to be exact. But the wait is officially over.
The Raiders have activated Mario Edwards Jr. to the 53-man roster, using the their designation to bring back one player from injured reserve on Edwards. He is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Colts.
In a corresponding move, Shilique Calhoun has been placed on injured reserve.
It's official. #Raiders add DL Mario Edwards Jr. to active roster and place LB Shilique Calhoun on IR
— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 23, 2016
Edwards surprised most people in 2015, putting together a strong rookie campaign. He appeared in 14 games (including 10 starts) and recorded 41 tackles (31 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed. Edwards suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15.
When Edwards makes his season debut on Saturday, it’ll be the first time he’ll have appeared in a regular season game since December 20, 2015.
Now we just need to wait for the return of one other player…
More from Just Blog Baby
- Top 15 Quarterbacks In Oakland Raiders History7h ago
- Preview and Prediction: Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts19h ago
- A Brief History: Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts20h ago
- Injury Report: Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts20h ago
- FiveThirtyEight Gives Oakland Raiders 7% Chance to Win Super Bowl23h ago