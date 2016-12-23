Oakland Raiders Activate Mario Edwards Jr. from IR

The Oakland Raiders have activated defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. from injured reserve.

The wait for the return of Mario Edwards Jr. has been a long one — since the first week of the preseason, to be exact. But the wait is officially over.

The Raiders have activated Mario Edwards Jr. to the 53-man roster, using the their designation to bring back one player from injured reserve on Edwards. He is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Colts.

In a corresponding move, Shilique Calhoun has been placed on injured reserve.

Edwards surprised most people in 2015, putting together a strong rookie campaign. He appeared in 14 games (including 10 starts) and recorded 41 tackles (31 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed. Edwards suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15.

When Edwards makes his season debut on Saturday, it’ll be the first time he’ll have appeared in a regular season game since December 20, 2015.

