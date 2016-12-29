NFL Week 17 picks: Our predictions for every game on the slate

The Browns won!

It’s a happy day for Chase, who finally got his Cleveland win after so many tries. Dieter also nailed the Browns’ upset in San Diego. But that still wasn’t enough to make a dent in Lynch’s lead. Andrew went 10-6 to win the week and open up a 10-game cushion over Brett and WhatIf. If he wins Week 17 by two games or more, he’ll clinch the title before the playoffs even begin.

We move now to Week 17, where every game is on Sunday. The AFC playoff picture is set, though some positioning is still at stake, while the Packers and Lions will duel for the NFC North title with the loser potentially missing out on the playoffs altogether.

Locks of the Week: Just four this week. Not surprisingly, the panel likes the Falcons at home against the Saints and the Seahawks on the road against dismal San Francisco. Somewhat surprisingly, there was no love for the playoff-bound Dolphins at home against the Patriots and unanimous love for a Vikings team that has officially plummeted out of contention at home against the equally miserable Bears.

Bold Choice of the Week: Schrager was the lone wolf on three separate picks, most notably tabbing the Browns to take their one-game winning streak into Pittsburgh and upset a Steelers team that might be taking it easy with its No. 3 seed locked in.

Surprise of the Week: Very little love for the Lions — only Schrager picked them — to emerge in the winner-take-all battle for the NFC North against the Packers in Detroit.

Let’s get to the picks. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game Chris

Chase Dieter

Kurtenbach Andrew

Lynch Peter

Schrager Brett

Smiley WIS BAL at CIN

Tickets CAR at TB

Tickets HOU at TEN

Tickets JAC at IND

Tickets NE at MIA

Tickets CHI at MIN

Tickets BUF at NYJ

Tickets DAL at PHI

Tickets CLE at PIT

Tickets NO at ATL

Tickets NYG at WAS

Tickets OAK at DEN

Tickets ARI at LA

Tickets KC at SD

Tickets SEA at SF

Tickets GB at DET

Tickets This week 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Season

record 131-107 146-92 158-80 140-98 148-90 148-90

Records will be updated each night after games. Check back every Thursday morning during the season for the new week’s picks. (Note: Ties will not be counted in the weekly or overall records.)

Participating this year:

— Chris Chase, Dieter Kurtenbach, Andrew Lynch and Brett Smiley, FOX Sports writers;

— Peter Schrager, FOX Sports NFL insider;

— And WhatIfSports, FOX Sports’ simulation engine for computer-generated picks.

Compete against the experts each week in Pro Pick’em.