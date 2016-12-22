NFL Week 16 picks: Our predictions for every game on the slate

Another three-way tie for the lead in Week 15 with Andrew, Brett and WhatIfSports all going 13-3. Dieter went 11-5, meaning Andrew’s overall lead rose to nine games over Smiley and WhatIf. Dieter is one game behind those two for second.

It’s Week 16, Christmas week, in the NFL, with most of the games on Saturday as the playoff picture is starting to clear up.

Locks of the Week: A hefty six unanimous picks this week, with the Packers, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Cowboys all getting the nods at home and the Titans receiving full support on the road in Jacksonville.

Bold Choice of the Week: Please, Browns. Beat the Chargers. We’re begging you. Chase (and Dieter too this week) needs it.

Surprise of the Week: Given this panel’s love of anarchy, it’s a mild surprise to see no one picking the playoff-hopeful Broncos in Kansas City or the NFC North-leading Lions in Dallas.

Let’s get to the picks. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game Chris

Chase Dieter

Kurtenbach Andrew

Lynch Peter

Schrager Brett

Smiley WIS NYG at PHI

Tickets MIA at BUF

Tickets ATL at CAR

Tickets WAS at CHI

Tickets SD at CLE

Tickets MIN at GB

Tickets TEN at JAC

Tickets NYJ at NE

Tickets IND at OAK

Tickets TB at NO

Tickets SF at LA

Tickets ARI at SEA

Tickets CIN at HOU

Tickets BAL at PIT

Tickets DEN at KC

Tickets DET at DAL

Tickets This week 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Season

record 122-100 138-84 148-74 133-89 139-83 139-83

Records will be updated each night after games. Check back every Thursday morning during the season for the new week’s picks. (Note: Ties will not be counted in the weekly or overall records.)

Participating this year:

— Chris Chase, Dieter Kurtenbach, Andrew Lynch and Brett Smiley, FOX Sports writers;

— Peter Schrager, FOX Sports NFL insider;

— And WhatIfSports, FOX Sports’ simulation engine for computer-generated picks.

Compete against the experts each week in Pro Pick’em.