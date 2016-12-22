NFL Week 16 picks: Our predictions for every game on the slate

Another three-way tie for the lead in Week 15 with Andrew, Brett and WhatIfSports all going 13-3. Dieter went 11-5, meaning Andrew’s overall lead rose to nine games over Smiley and WhatIf. Dieter is one game behind those two for second.

It’s Week 16, Christmas week, in the NFL, with most of the games on Saturday as the playoff picture is starting to clear up.

Locks of the Week: A hefty six unanimous picks this week, with the Packers, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Cowboys all getting the nods at home and the Titans receiving full support on the road in Jacksonville.

Bold Choice of the Week: Please, Browns. Beat the Chargers. We’re begging you. Chase (and Dieter too this week) needs it.

Surprise of the Week: Given this panel’s love of anarchy, it’s a mild surprise to see no one picking the playoff-hopeful Broncos in Kansas City or the NFC North-leading Lions in Dallas.

Let’s get to the picks. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game
Chris
Chase
Dieter
Kurtenbach
Andrew
Lynch
Peter
Schrager
Brett
Smiley
WIS
NYG at PHI
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
MIA at BUF
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
ATL at CAR
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
WAS at CHI
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
SD at CLE
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
MIN at GB
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
TEN at JAC
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NYJ at NE
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
IND at OAK
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
TB at NO
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
SF at LA
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
ARI at SEA
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
CIN at HOU
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
BAL at PIT
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
DEN at KC
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
DET at DAL
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
NFL picks
This week
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Season
record
122-100
138-84
148-74
133-89
139-83
139-83

Records will be updated each night after games. Check back every Thursday morning during the season for the new week’s picks. (Note: Ties will not be counted in the weekly or overall records.)

Participating this year:

— Chris Chase, Dieter Kurtenbach, Andrew Lynch and Brett Smiley, FOX Sports writers;

— Peter Schrager, FOX Sports NFL insider;

— And WhatIfSports, FOX Sports’ simulation engine for computer-generated picks.

