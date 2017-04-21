NFL unveils 2017 regular-season schedule

Get your calendars ready because the 2017 NFL schedule is officially upon us. The league released all the regular-season matchups Thursday for the upcoming season, which will kick off when the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots get their long-awaited Super Bowl rematch with the Falcons in Week 7, when Atlanta travels to Gillette Stadium for a Sunday night game Oct. 22.

The Cowboys and Giants finish Sunday’s Week 1 slate as the two NFC East foes battle it out in primetime while the Saints-Vikings and Chargers-Broncos face off in a Monday night doubleheader.

Oakland fans won’t have to wait long to greet the Raiders, whose relocation to Las Vegas was approved last month, as they play host to the Jets in the second week of the season.

The Packers take on the Falcons in a Sunday night game in Week 2 as Atlanta plays its first regular-season game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers get to play in front of their home fans for the first in the regular season in Week 2, playing host to the Dolphins on Sept. 17.

Five games will be played outside the U.S. this season, with four of the five taking place in London. The Ravens face Jaguars in England on Sept. 24. The next week, the Dolphins play host to the Saints. In Week 7, the Rams host the Cardinals, followed the next week by the Vikings-Browns.

The final game held abroad will take place Nov. 19, when the Raiders host the Patriots in Mexico City.