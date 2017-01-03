NFL Rumors: Seahawks signing Devin Hester for playoff run

The Seahawks are boosting their wide receiver and special teams units for the playoffs by bringing in Devin Hester

The Seattle Seahawks will begin their march toward what they hope is another Super Bowl appearance on Saturday night when they host the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. When they take the field against the Lions for this pivotal postseason matchup, it appears they’ll have a new veteran face with them.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the team has decided to bring in veteran kick returner and wide receiver Devin Hester for the upcoming playoff run. Previously this season, Hester was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Seahawks are signing return maven Devin Hester for the playoffs. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 4, 2017



On Christmas Eve, the team suffered a crushing blow at both positions when Tyler Lockett went down with a gruesome leg injury, thus ending his season. They had a hole that needed to be filled, so they’re bringing in one of the more dangerous returners in the history of the game.

Hester signed with the Ravens this past offseason, but he was cut by the team earlier in December as they were not happy with the way he was going about his job, He was failing to make fair catches, and after he made a crucial error during a Monday night game against the Patriots, the team let him go.

At 34 years old, there’s really no telling how much Hester has left in the tank, but apparently he has enough that the Seahawks’ staff and brass decided that he was worth taking a flyer on for a short run here in January.

Special teams always plays a part in the playoffs, so we’ll see what he can provide to Seattle.

