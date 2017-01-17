NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut by Buffalo Bills

Should the Buffalo Bills end up cutting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Cleveland Browns will reportedly be in hot pursuit of his signal calling services.

The Buffalo Bills are a mess. Not only did they hire and fire former head coach Rex Ryan in a two-year span, but are seriously considering cutting their Pro Bowl starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. For whatever reason, his 61.7 completion percentage for 3,023 yards, 17 passing touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games isn’t good enough to keep him as a long-term solution in Buffalo.

Being labeled as Ryan’s guy totally hurts him, but Taylor is at very worst a serviceable starting quarterback in the NFL. He is certainly better than E.J. Manuel, Cardale Jones, or whomever the Bills could draft at No. 10 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Should the Bills do the wrong thing once again and cut Taylor, look for him to get picked up by the Cleveland Browns. New Bills head coach Sean McDermott has no attachment to Taylor. Browns head coach Hue Jackson needs to find himself a reliable starting quarterback.

Jackson ran through often-injured quarterbacks in his first season in Cleveland. Robert Griffin III isn’t the long-term answer there, Josh McCown is rapidly decaying, and Cody Kessler couldn’t stay healthy as a rookie.

Cleveland has the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and should draft the best player available in Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns also have the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft to use on a quarterback and redshirt him if he feels so inclined.

In Taylor, Jackson would be getting the dual-threat ability of Griffin, but a more accurate, healthy, and reliable passer that won’t be a locker room distraction. Could the Bills’ trash be the Browns’ treasure? Bringing Taylor into the quarterback room only makes the Browns better.

