NFL Rumors: Broncos could have interest in Tony Romo as a free agent

The Denver Broncos are a popular future landing spot for Tony Romo, but the team may only have interest in one situation.

After having what the team website described as “sub-optimal, near-replacement level” quarterback play on the way to a win in Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos went into the 2016 season with 2015 seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch as their top two quarterbacks.

A 9-7 regular season and no playoffs came, followed by the resignation of head coach Gary Kubiak due to health concerns. But the Broncos quickly declared satisfaction with their current quarterback situation, with the possibility of an open competition for the starting job between Siemian and Lynch heading into next season.

It’s fairly certain the Dallas Cowboys will part ways with quarterback Tony Romo this offseason, via a trade or an outright release. The Broncos have been prominently mentioned as a team that could be a fit for Romo, and Romo himself is rumored to have Denver on his radar. It’s unclear if the team has (or will have) serious interest, but there is a specific scenario that could be appealing to the Broncos.

According to Mike Klis of 9 News In Denver, the Broncos could have interest in Romo if he becomes a free agent. The Cowboys are sure to look to trade Romo first and foremost, due mostly to salary cap considerations. But if that market dries up, he could be cut by Dallas fairly quickly to keep as many options open as possible.

Romo has three years left on his contract, with not fully guaranteed salaries of $14 million, $19.5 million and $20.5 million. He’s also approaching 37 years old (April 21), and has played just five games over the last two seasons.

With such limited work over the last two seasons and prevalent injury concerns, it’s at best uncertain what Romo will look like on the field next season. It’s easy to consider him an upgrade under center for a lot of teams, but the Broncos don’t seem to be fully convinced Romo fits that bill for them.

This article originally appeared on