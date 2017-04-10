NFL releases 2017 preseason schedule

Are you ready for some football – well, preseason football? The NFL released its preseason schedule Monday, giving fans their first chance to see some NFL action ahead of the 2017 regular season.

The Cowboys and Cardinals kick off the preseason, playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3. All together, 65 games are scheduled.

The preseason gets into full swing a week after the Hall of Fame Game. The Chargers christen their new stadium when they play host to the Seahawks and the Super Bowl champion Patriots take on the Jaguars at in front of their home crowd in Gillette Stadium.

In Week 2, the Raiders will return to Oakland for the first time since announcing the team’s move to Las Vegas, taking on the Chargers.

The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons open up their new stadium and will face the Cardinals in Atlanta’s first game since blowing a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl.