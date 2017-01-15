Earl Thomas throws shade at Tom Brady after watching Seahawks lose and Patriots win

You’ve gotta feel for Earl Thomas.

The Seattle Seahawks’ All-Pro safety broke his leg this season, leaving him helpless to join his teammates in Saturday’s playoff game at Atlanta.

Then he had to watch his replacement, Steven Terrell, play a terrible game as the Seahawks’ season ended.

Then he had to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots ease past Brock Osweiler and the Houston Texans to reach a sixth straight AFC championship game.

Then, it was just too much to bear.

Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team. https://t.co/ZB6ts0ObuQ — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Brain washed ! I expect that! See you next year! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017