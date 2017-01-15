Earl Thomas throws shade at Tom Brady after watching Seahawks lose and Patriots win
You’ve gotta feel for Earl Thomas.
The Seattle Seahawks’ All-Pro safety broke his leg this season, leaving him helpless to join his teammates in Saturday’s playoff game at Atlanta.
Then he had to watch his replacement, Steven Terrell, play a terrible game as the Seahawks’ season ended.
Then he had to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots ease past Brock Osweiler and the Houston Texans to reach a sixth straight AFC championship game.
Then, it was just too much to bear.
Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!!
— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017
Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team. https://t.co/ZB6ts0ObuQ
— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017
Brain washed ! I expect that! See you next year!
— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017
You mad bro 😴 https://t.co/jEXRz6k2ga
— Patriots 15-2 (@YungStrick7) January 15, 2017
Yes black man!! https://t.co/DWfsFhx22G
— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017
Ok I'm done venting now. Everyone knows I'm a competitor…hate to see my brothers come up short & our biggest rivals win.
— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017