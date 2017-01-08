The Detroit Lions couldn’t correct their late nosedive, as the Seattle Seahawks kept Matthew Stafford from finding the end zone in a 26-6 home victory on Saturday night.

Thomas Rawls rushed for a Seahawks postseason-record 161 yards as Seattle advanced to the divisional round to play at Atlanta next week. Russell Wilson completed 23 of 30 for 224 yards and two TDs while Stafford was 18 of 32 for 205 yards.

The Lions lost their last three games of the regular season, costing them the NFC North title and a home game in the opening round of the playoffs. The Seahawks went 7-1 at home in 2016 and had little trouble with the Lions, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1991 — a streak of nine straight losses. Seattle, meanwhile, has won 10 straight postseason games at home dating to 2006.

It also helped that wide receiver Paul Richardson, filling in for an injured Tyler Lockett, made this spectacular catch … and didn’t get called for this obvious face mask penalty.