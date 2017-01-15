Tom Brady throws the saddest spiral of his season and still completes it for a big gain
Tom Brady has been near-perfect this season, throwing 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions while winning 11 of 12 games.
But he was anything but flawless in the first half of Saturday night’s playoff opener against the Houston Texans, getting picked off on a tipped pass that was just out of Michael Floyd’s reach …
.@AJBOUYE21 with the INT!#TexansPlayoffs #WeAreTexans https://t.co/npCnvgUvJV
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2017
… then throwing this dying duck in the second quarter … which he somehow completed to Chris Hogan for a 45-yard gain.
TB12 launches it deep…
And @ChrisHogan_15 comes down with it! #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/U3Ce4dB3jF
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
Brady gonna Rex Grossman
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 15, 2017
Brady's pass was so terrible it was good. #WeAreTexans
— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) January 15, 2017
But Brady’s magic has been mostly muffled by the Texans, who kept him out of the end zone in a big defensive stand to end the half, limiting the Pats to a field goal and heading into the locker room down just 17-13.
Tom Brady is less than thrilled. pic.twitter.com/C9dyN9pCEF
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2017
At halftime, Brady was 8 of 13 for 145 yards with a TD and an INT; Brock Osweiler 13 of 20 for 83 yards and a TD. Then Brady comes out in the third quarter and almost throws another pick to A.J. Bouye.
Do we have possible upset on our hands?
The last QB to overcome a halftime deficit to defeat the Patriots?
The Brocket Ship in Week 12 last season. pic.twitter.com/drvlAwdLCQ
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2017