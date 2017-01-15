Tom Brady throws the saddest spiral of his season and still completes it for a big gain

Tom Brady has been near-perfect this season, throwing 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions while winning 11 of 12 games.

But he was anything but flawless in the first half of Saturday night’s playoff opener against the Houston Texans, getting picked off on a tipped pass that was just out of Michael Floyd’s reach …

… then throwing this dying duck in the second quarter … which he somehow completed to Chris Hogan for a 45-yard gain.

Brady gonna Rex Grossman — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 15, 2017

Brady's pass was so terrible it was good. #WeAreTexans — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) January 15, 2017

But Brady’s magic has been mostly muffled by the Texans, who kept him out of the end zone in a big defensive stand to end the half, limiting the Pats to a field goal and heading into the locker room down just 17-13.

Tom Brady is less than thrilled. pic.twitter.com/C9dyN9pCEF — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2017

At halftime, Brady was 8 of 13 for 145 yards with a TD and an INT; Brock Osweiler 13 of 20 for 83 yards and a TD. Then Brady comes out in the third quarter and almost throws another pick to A.J. Bouye.

Do we have possible upset on our hands?