The last time Aaron Rodgers played at AT&T Stadium, he won the Super Bowl

There’s plenty of great history between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

There’s the 1966 game that lifted the Packers into Super Bowl I. The Ice Bowl. The duels of the ’90s when both teams were winning championships.

The last time they met in the playoffs, back in 2014, football fans everywhere were left wondering “What exactly is a catch?”

Both teams have had success against each other, and both bring compelling cases into Sunday’s showdown at AT&T Stadium (4:40 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO). Aaron Rodgers is the hottest player in the NFL and the Packers the hottest team. The Cowboys are the juggernaut that won 11 straight games and embarrassed Green Bay at home.

But Rodgers has a Super Bowl MVP, and guess where he won it? At AT&T Stadium in February 2011, shooting down the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’ll be my first game actually playing there since the Super Bowl,” Rodgers told reporters this week. “It’ll be fun to get out there. It’s a beautiful stadium and I have a lot of really, really good memories from the field.”

Rodgers heads back to his field of dreams having thrown 19 TDs with no interceptions in the past seven games, though he’ll be without top receiver Jordy Nelson, who broke ribs in last week’s win over the Giants.

Know what else happened against the Giants? This:

All Hail (Mary) @AaronRodgers12 💯 The Hail Mary hat trick is complete 👌 pic.twitter.com/7M35PuqUAh — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2017

Watch out, Cowboys. He’s thrown a party a Jerry World before. Skip knows, no matter what he says.