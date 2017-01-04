NFL Playoffs 2017: 5 Reasons Steelers Will Win vs. Dolphins

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to go up against the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, they will undoubtedly make an example this time around.

Back in Week 6 during the regular season, the Miami Dolphins stunned the football world with a commanding win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a game that will serve as motivation for the Steelers as they enter the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Remembering that game in October, it didn’t help that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was banged up with a knee injury as the Dolphins manhandled the Steelers to the final tune of 30-15.

It was a game where the Dolphins defense kept both Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown in check. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi dropped over 200 rushing yards in an absolute clinic straight to victory. It’s a game that the Steelers will undoubtedly remember as these two teams meet again in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Both teams are all-in but clearly, the Steelers have the advantage. Not only were most of their key impact players rested in their season finale against the Cleveland Browns, but the sting of that shocking defeat is still resonating across the team. The Steelers mean business and, now that it’s playoff time, the tables have turned since they know they can’t sleep on the Dolphins. Especially considering they’re one of the sleeper teams in the AFC that could potentially go the distance if everything falls in place for them to make a serious run.

The Steelers were a mess back in Week 6 as they couldn’t stop the Dolphins in any aspect of the game. They got beat and embarrassed due to missed tackles and not playing the fundamental basics of pro football. Now, the Dolphins have a huge question mark at quarterback and hit the road to Heinz Field to take on the red-hot Steelers but this time around, expect to see an entirely different outcome.

Without further ado, here are five reasons why the Steelers will easily defeat the Dolphins in their Wild Card matchup to advance in the playoffs.

5. Return of Stephon Tuitt

Make no mistake about it, the defensive line of the Steelers was missing a key component in the closing weeks of the regular season. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt missed the last two games for the Steelers due to a knee injury but the good news is he’ll be good to go come Sunday.

Tuitt is said to be just fine so far this week as he’s been practicing and will once again be a difference-maker on defense. Without him in the starting lineup, the Steelers have given up a plethora of rushing yards to opponents. Considering that the Browns, in their season finale, were able to accumulate over 200 yards speaks volumes to the kind of impact Truitt brings to the table. If running back Isaiah Crowell could rush for 152 yards, imagine what Ajayi could do if Tuitt wasn’t back in the starting lineup?

Tuitt, a second-round draft pick from 2014, is entering another productive season. Tuitt totaled 28 tackles and four sacks in the regular season, and has a solid skill-set when it comes to stopping the run. His 6-6, 304-pound frame will be a much-needed presence to have for the Steelers as they will once again face Ajayi. While Ajayi is having a stellar season, the return of Tuitt couldn’t have come at a better time since the Steelers will need him healthy to be stout against the run.

Pittsburgh having one of their up-and-coming defensive stars when it matters most in the playoffs is going to help them keep Ajayi in check all game long. The Dolphins will want to heavily use Ajayi to once again capture his ability to keep those chains moving, but Tuitt will easily be able to solidify the Steelers run-stopping defense.

4. The Triplets Finally Play Together

No, not Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dez Bryant, I’m talking about the Steel City version of the triplets. That’s right; if you can believe it, this is the very first time ever for the Steelers to be in a playoff game with their famous triplets. Finally, Roethlisberger, Brown, and running back Le’Veon Bell will all suit up and be ready to execute.

With how clutch Roethlisberger is, the phenomenal athleticism of Brown, and the supreme playmaking of Bell, expect to see these three total some serious damage against the Dolphins defense. Not only are all three rested and ready to execute, but they have a lot to prove that they can indeed keep up with the best of them—all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Killer Bs will easily take care of business against the Dolphins, scoring early and often in this Wild Card game. The Steelers offense ranked seventh in the NFL in total yardage and for good reason. They strike fast, run efficient drives, and are capable of scoring at any given time from anywhere on the field. Sure, they had an early season slump, but have gotten hot, like always, when it matters most. The Steelers offense can hurt you through the air or ground. The Dolphins defense stands no chance at being able to effectively contain the triplets this time around.

3. The Momentum Continues

The magic of the Steelers lies in their ability to build momentum. This is a team built to play its best football when it matters most, late in the season and throughout the playoffs. Once they get red-hot and start clicking on all cylinders, they will easily outscore opponents and start reeling off victories. Expect to see the Steelers score touchdowns early and often in their game against the Dolphins.

In their last 14 games in December, the Steelers are 13-1. They’ll look to carry that already momentum into this matchup against the Dolphins and if the Steelers can continue to play like there is no tomorrow, they can be one of the scariest teams to face in the postseason. This is one of those rare occasions that the Steelers are one of the healthiest teams entering the playoffs and, considering the injuries that the Dolphins are faced with, that doesn’t bode well for Miami.

The Steelers will add to their seven-game winning streak dating back to late November. With this game easily being the start of something potentially special, the Steelers know if they’re to silence their critics once and for all, it all starts now. With a redemption win over the Dolphins to prove it was an anomaly so many weeks ago, this Steelers team won’t resemble anything when these two teams first met during the regular season.

2. Odds Are in Their Favor, And Are Rarely Wrong

When it comes to Las Vegas odds, while not perfect, they rarely makes mistakes when it comes to playoff predictions. So as the Steelers are 10-point favorites, they are saying that Pittsburgh virtually has no chance of losing.

It will be no easy task for the Dolphins, already underdogs in this AFC Wild Card game, to head into Heinz Field and leave this game victorious. But these Vegas odds are right on point and double-digit favorites are correct due to the atmosphere of the game. Steeler Nation will be in full force being loud and of course, waving their patented Terrible Towels to rattle the Dolphins every chance they get.

Some might believe that, due to their early season success against the Steelers, the Dolphins might have their number. Despite a stellar performance back in Week 6, again, these are two entirely different looking teams facing each other this time around. The biggest factor will more than likely come down to the Dolphins (likely) not having their emerging quarterback under center, Ryan Tannehill. Vegas is in the business of making money when it comes to setting the spread and there’s no way that they’d put it at 10 points if there was a shroud of doubt about the Steelers winning outright.

1. Chip on Mike Tomlin’s Shoulder

It’s hard to believe, but there are some that question the effectiveness of Mike Tomlin is a proven winner with a Super Bowl championship on his resume. Tomlin is the youngest head coach to ever lead a team to a championship and continues to prove that he’s one of the tops in the NFL. He knows how to adjust well in the heat of the moment and gets through to all his players.

It’s not easy being a leader of men, but Tomlin knows how to achieve greatness from his players and has shown during key moments whether in the regular season or playoffs. However, some have questioned his ability as a head coach recently.

A few weeks ago, Steelers legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently chimed in with his thoughts on Tomlin, drawing some major attention his way. Bradshaw basically called Tomlin a “cheerleader guy,” which is an insult considering everything he’s accomplished in over a decade with the team.

Though we can only guess, there has to be a chip on Tomlin’s shoulder to make Bradshaw eat his words. This team overall might actually be better than the championship squad Tomlin had in 2009. Now with Bradshaw’s comments providing extra motivation to silence his critics, expect to see Tomlin go all in heading into the postseason.

With Tomlin coaching mad, it’s not hard to imagine the Steelers beating the Dolphins quite badly. This team has all the firepower to put on a clinic offensively and a defense capable of stopping anyone in their tracks. But they also have top-notch coaching—and Tomlin will be out to prove just that, creating a problem for the Dolphins.

