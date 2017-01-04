NFL Playoffs 2017: 5 Reasons Seattle Seahawks Can Win Super Bowl 51

An up-and-down season ended with a 10-5-1 record for the Seattle Seahawks, here are five reasons they could win Super Bowl 51

It was another successful year for the Seattle Seahawks, despite some bumps along the way. They entered 2016 as one of the favorites to earn the top seed in the NFC thanks to being just a year removed from back-to-back Super Bowl trips.

The Super Bowl XLVII Champions made it harder on themselves than many expected though this season. They started out with a low scoring win against the Miami Dolphins, and followed that up with a loss to the lowly Los Angeles Rams. They also were involved in one of the uglier games of the season when they had a 6-6 tie against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite the few bumps they were able to claim the three seed in the NFC when all was said sand done thanks to a 10-5-1 record. Now they are ready to face the wild card Detroit Lions at home, where they are nearly unbeatable.

It’s the first in what they hope will be three games that they need to win in order to return to the big game for a third time in the past four seasons. They should have plenty of confidence in their ability to do just that, and here are five reasons why.

No. 5 Legion of Boom

Without safety Earl Thomas the Legion of Boom isn’t quite as scary. Still, the Seahawks defensive backfield has the likes of cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor roaming around. Those two are good enough to make the Legion a threat, even if they are without one of their biggest stars.

Chancellor is the big hitter in the secondary. The 225-pound strong safety is not afraid to lay ball carriers out and was credited with 85 tackles this season. He isn’t a one-hit wonder though (no pun intended) as he also recorded two interceptions on the season and has 12 in his seven-year career.

Speaking of interceptions, that’s where Sherman shines. The sixth-year corner pulled down four picks in 2016 while also swatting away 17 passes. For his career he now has 30 interceptions and has knocked 97 passes to the ground. He doesn’t shy away when the lights get brighter either. In the playoffs he has another 10 deflections and two interceptions for the Seahawks.

The injury to Thomas is a huge loss, but the guys still there are good enough to get the job done, especially Sherman and Chancellor. Look for the Legion of Boom to try and make a name for themselves yet again in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

No. 4 Thomas Rawls Is Healthy

No one runs the ball like the Seattle Seahawks. Their gameplan is centered around controlling the clock and allowing their defense to win games. The best way to do that is keeping the chains moving with a stout running game that keeps the offense in rhythm and the defense rested on the sidelines.

The few struggles they had in 2016 revolved around them struggling to get the first part of their plan going. Running back Thomas Rawls was still recovering from a foot injury that ended his 2015 season and suffered a hairline fracture in his fibula.

Backup Christine Michael got the nod to replace him, but wasn’t as effective as Rawls had been. They then turned to rookie C.J. Prosise and eventually let Michael go (who is now with the Green Bay Packers). They even had veteran C.J. Spiller for a spell, but no one has been as consistent as Rawls for them.

Now as they head into the postseason, the second-year runner is finally healthy. His numbers were absolutely awful to end the season, but that could be him shaking the rust off. On Saturday against the Lions, look for him to start to round back into form after being able to get his feet wet. The last couple of games for Rawls have been like a preseason game preparing him for what the Hawks need him to do over the next few games.

No. 3 Best Tackler In The Game

One of the less vocal members of the entertaining Seahawks club also happens to be one of the best players in the entire NFL. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t get the headlines like Sherman, Chancellor or defensive end Michael Bennett, but is arguably the best player on that side of the ball.

In 2016 Wagner had the best season of his stellar career racking up a league leading 167 tackles. On top of that amazing mark, number 54 also had 4.5 sacks and recorded one interception as well for the tough Seattle defense.

His hard work and incredible talent was a huge reason Seattle was so amazing on defense yet again this season. For the year they surrendered just 18.2 points per game, which was good for third best in the league.

They are also unbelievably balanced thanks to players like Wagner. Seattle was seventh in the league in yards rushed against (92.9) and eighth in passing yards surrendered (225.8). The combination allowed them to finish in the top ten in every major category of defensive yards as they were fifth in total yards against, giving up just 318.7 per contest.

Wagner and company are built to win this time of year, even if it was for a team that didn’t have a good offense like Seattle does.

No. 2 Dual Receiving Threats

It sounds weird to say since Seattle has long been without a supposed No. 1 receiver, but they actually have two huge receiving threats now. The number one option has become former undrafted wideout, Doug Baldwin. The veteran receiver pulled down 94 receptions for 1,128 yards and had seven touchdowns.

He has developed into one of the more reliable receivers in the game and the rapport he has with starting quarterback Russell Wilson is fun to watch. What’s made him even more dangerous in recent weeks though is the inability of defenders to zero in on him. That’s can be attributed to the resurgence of their high-priced acquisition from a season ago, tight end Jimmy Graham.

In his second season in Seattle, Graham started to make real strides in his ability to work with Wilson. He finished 2016 with 65 receptions for 923 yards and six scores.

Heading into the playoffs teams will have a hard time trying to match up with Baldwins competitiveness and route running as well as Graham’s rare combination of size and speed. While Seattle likes to run the ball and play suffocating defense to win, these two players make performing well in a shoot-out style game possible as well.

No. 1 Russell Wilson’s Composure

Nothing shakes quarterback Russell Wilson. This guy is simply a machine. He eats, sleeps, competes and repeats. Wilson is so committed to winning games that he even moved his personal therapist, Drew Morcos, into his home to help him get physical therapy at all hours of the night according to Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.

Now that Wilson is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Morcos is back in town, staying at Wilson’s house, and he’ll be there all week.

That kind of commitment is why Wilson unexpectedly won the starting job in 2012 despite being a rookie third-round pick. It’s also why he was able to lead his team to a Super Bowl in just his second season and had them back in the big game the following season.

No stage has ever been too big for him as Wilson just stays calm and composed no matter what. This season was no different as he topped the 4,000-yard mark in passing for the second-straight season. This time he did so without the benefit of a dominate run game and while dealing with multiple injuries to his knee and ankle.

If the injury problems persist, teams may find a way to slow Wilson down. If not, he is more than capable of being the biggest reason the Seahawks find themselves hoisting the Lombardi Trophy yet again.

This article originally appeared on