NFL has moved the start time of Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs game due to weather concerns

The NFL has moved the start time of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup between the Steelers and the Chiefs to 8:20 p.m. ET due to weather concerns, the league announced on Friday.

“Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday,” the league said in a statement.

Sunday’s forecast in Kansas City expects freezing rain in the morning and afternoon, with a likely chance of significant icing.