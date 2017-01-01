NFL Mock Draft 2017: Knee-jerk Week 17 edition

The regular season has concluded, but what will teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs do to improve in the NFL Draft this year?

We are just days away from the start of the NFL Playoffs, but not everyone is going to be enjoying the action. Only 12 teams qualified for the playoffs, meaning there are twenty fan bases sitting around wondering what their team will do in the offseason.

Free agency is great for teams on the cusp, but teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason did so for a reason: they need young talent. That’s going to be added through the draft, and what better time than now to start looking at April if your team is done playing in January?

Here’s a quick, knee-jerk look at a mock draft after today’s action wrapped up. This is for teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs. If you’re looking for your team, or a different perspective, see below for a more in-depth mock:

1. Cleveland Browns — Myles Garrett/DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers — Mitch Trubisky/QB, North Carolina

3. Chicago Bears — DeShone Kizer/QB, Notre Dame

4. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jonathan Allen/DE, Alabama

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams) — Marlon Humphrey/CB, Alabama

6. New York Jets — Teez Tabor/CB, Florida

7. San Diego Chargers — Mike Williams/WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers — Derek Barnett/DE, Tennessee

9. Cincinnati Bengals — Reuben Foster/LB, Alabama

10. Buffalo Bills — John Ross/WR, Washington

11. New Orleans Saints — Malik Hooker/S, Ohio State

12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Deshaun Watson/QB, Clemson

13. Arizona Cardinals — Sidney Jones/CB, Washington

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings) — JuJu Smith-Schuster/WR, USC

15. Indianapolis Colts — Leonard Fournette/RB, LSU

16. Baltimore Ravens — Jabrill Peppers/S, Michigan

17. Washington Redskins — Tim Williams/LB, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans — Desmond King/CB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Taco Charlton/DL, Michigan

20. Denver Broncos — Bucky Hodges/TE, Virginia Tech

For a full mock draft, check out College Football expert Tyler Brooke’s first FanSided mock of the year which drops Monday morning at 7am ET. Check back all offseason long for the latest draft news.

This article originally appeared on