Watch Washington DT Elijah Qualls display his freakish athleticism ahead of NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is still months away, but some of college football’s best players – and biggest draft hopefuls – are working out in hopes of impressing NFL teams between now and draft weekend.

One of those players is Elijah Qualls, a FOX Sports second-team All-American defensive tackle from Washington who finished the 2016 season with three sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

NFL teams obviously love Qualls’ size and skill-set but also admire his athleticism, something that was displayed on FOX Sports’ ProCast earlier this week.

Check out the 313-pound Qualls as he shows off his insane athleticism – with a backflip!

You can talk about sacks, tackles for loss and every other stat in the book, but that right there might be Qualls’ greatest gift.

Only time will tell where Qualls lands in the NFL. But whatever club selects him will not only end up with a steal, but with one of the most freakish athletes in the draft.

