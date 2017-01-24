Dabo Swinney says Browns are ‘passing on Michael Jordan’ if they don’t take Deshaun Watson

When the Cleveland Browns go on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they’ll have a huge decision to make. Do they go with their pick of a franchise quarterback like Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson, or do they take defensive end Myles Garrett and wait to address the quarterback position at No. 12?

It’s still very early in the process so it’s unclear which way they’ll lean, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sent the Browns a strong message regarding Watson. While at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, which Watson opted to skip to prepare for the combine and draft, Swinney went to bat for his guy with a shockingly strong statement.

Dabo Swinney on DeShaun Watson as possible no. 1 pick by Browns: "If they pass on DeShaun Watson, they're passing on Michael Jordan." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 24, 2017

Swinney went on to say that “Deshaun Watson is the best by a longshot.”

It’s not unusual to hear a coach heap praise on one of his players before the NFL Draft, but Swinney took his compliments of Watson to another level. He’s certainly deserving of being talked-up before the draft, considering the remarkable career he had at Clemson, but comparing him to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time is bold.

Other quarterbacks the Browns will likely consider at the top of the draft are Trubisky and DeShone Kizer, though it has yet to be determined if any of the three are worthy of the first overall pick. With the number of needs the Browns have, they might be best suited to take Garrett at No. 1.