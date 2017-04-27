2017 NFL Draft: Start time, TV, streaming, first-round order and more

The 2017 NFL Draft is mere hours away as months of preparation and analysis will come to fruition in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns have been on the clock since the 2016 regular season ended, and the assumption is that they’ll take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall.

So when does the action kick off? We’re glad you asked.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and on ESPN. You can also stream live coverage on WatchESPN and at NFL.com/Watch.

Teams will have 10 minutes to make each selection in the first round. Below is the order of picks for Thursday night.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (via New England)