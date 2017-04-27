2017 NFL Draft: Start time, TV, streaming, first-round order and more
The 2017 NFL Draft is mere hours away as months of preparation and analysis will come to fruition in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns have been on the clock since the 2016 regular season ended, and the assumption is that they’ll take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall.
So when does the action kick off? We’re glad you asked.
The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and on ESPN. You can also stream live coverage on WatchESPN and at NFL.com/Watch.
Teams will have 10 minutes to make each selection in the first round. Below is the order of picks for Thursday night.
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (via New England)