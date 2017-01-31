NFL asks former President George H.W. Bush to perform honorary coin toss

The Super Bowl will have a Houston flavor throughout this week. And when the captains for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons come to midfield Sunday (FOX, 6:00 p.m.), they could be greeted by one of the city’s most stellar citizens.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been asked by the NFL to toss the coin before the start of Super Bowl LI.

The 41st President has not been able to commit to the honorary duty, however, due to recent health challenges, reports FOX Business.

Bush was released from the hospital on Monday after being treated for pneumonia. The 92-year-old was rushed to Houston Methodist General on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage from his lung.

In an update on Tuesday, Jim McGrath of Begala-McGrath, released a statement on Bush’s health; “President George H.W. Bush was discharged today from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for pneumonia. He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided.”

This would not be the first time the former president has been asked to be part of the pregame tradition. In 2002, for Super Bowl XXXVI between the New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams, Bush became the first sitting president to participate in a Super Bowl coin toss in person. Former President Ronald Reagan participated in a coin toss via remote satellite from the White House in 1985.