NFL announces the 22 prospects who will attend the draft

Nunzio Ingrassia

The NFL Draft will take place in two weeks, and on Thursday the league provided a list of prospects who are expected to be on hand for the festivities.

The biggest name not on the list is Myles Garrett, who many believe will be taken with the No. 1 pick by the Browns. Garrett said in February that he will watch the draft at home in Arlington, Texas.

The top three quarterback prospects – Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer – are planning to attend while Leonard Fournette will be the only running back in the green room.

Wideout John Ross, who broke the 40-yard dash record at the Combine, also will be in attendance when the first round of the draft kicks off in Philadelphia on April 27.

