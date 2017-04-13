NFL announces the 22 prospects who will attend the draft

The NFL Draft will take place in two weeks, and on Thursday the league provided a list of prospects who are expected to be on hand for the festivities.

Here are the 22 prospects scheduled to attend the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/nDaT6EGCMl — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) April 13, 2017

The biggest name not on the list is Myles Garrett, who many believe will be taken with the No. 1 pick by the Browns. Garrett said in February that he will watch the draft at home in Arlington, Texas.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett, projected as No. 1 overall selection, tells @HoustonChron he plans to watch the draft at home in Arlington. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017

The top three quarterback prospects – Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer – are planning to attend while Leonard Fournette will be the only running back in the green room.

Wideout John Ross, who broke the 40-yard dash record at the Combine, also will be in attendance when the first round of the draft kicks off in Philadelphia on April 27.