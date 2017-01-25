NFL adds new Pro Bowl skills competition involving drones

The NFL is making a concerted effort to drum up interest in this year’s Pro Bowl after it came under criticism the past few go-arounds. To do so, it added a skills competition on Thursday night, appropriately called the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Among the events are dodgeball, a power relay, precision passing and a best-hands competition, and on Tuesday, the league added a fifth skills challenge: Drone Drop.

It’s exactly what it sounds like. A drone holding a football is going to fly into the air and drop the ball to a receiver far down below.

Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown! Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL. https://t.co/0kjPPJDonW — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017

Essentially, it’s like fielding a punt from directly above you, which probably isn’t the easiest thing to do.