NFL adds new Pro Bowl skills competition involving drones
The NFL is making a concerted effort to drum up interest in this year’s Pro Bowl after it came under criticism the past few go-arounds. To do so, it added a skills competition on Thursday night, appropriately called the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
Among the events are dodgeball, a power relay, precision passing and a best-hands competition, and on Tuesday, the league added a fifth skills challenge: Drone Drop.
It’s exactly what it sounds like. A drone holding a football is going to fly into the air and drop the ball to a receiver far down below.
Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown!
Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL. https://t.co/0kjPPJDonW
— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017
Essentially, it’s like fielding a punt from directly above you, which probably isn’t the easiest thing to do.