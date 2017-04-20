NFL 2017 schedule release: time, TV, streaming

Thursday night is just another reminder that the NFL season is just around the corner. The league will release the regular-season schedule during a two-hour special on NFL Network.

We will finally find out which team will face the New England Patriots during the season-opening Thursday night game and all the other must-see matchups the league has in store.

Here are all the particulars to watch tonight’s festivities:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, April 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL Mobile from Verizon or the Watch NFL Network application on tablet, PC, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.