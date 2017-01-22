NFC Championship 2017: Packers vs Falcons Highlights, Recap
The Atlanta Falcons started off hot and never let off the gas in the NFC Championship, topping the Green Bay Packers to move on to Super Bowl 51.
The Atlanta Falcons received the ball to open the 2017 NFC Championship Game, returning it to their own 20-yard line on the Green Bay Packers. Matt Ryan then drove 80 yards down the field with precision and completed the drive with a 2-yard flip to Mohamed Sanu. On the Packers’ ensuing possession, they drove, but then Mason Crosby missed the field goal. From there, both trends seemed to continue.
Ryan and the Falcons offense looked infallible in the Georgia Dome on Sunday. They put up 24 points in the first half with the MVP-candidate quarterback leading the way, with help from Julio Jones of course. Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Packers struggled to find any kind of rhythm with a spirited effort from the Atlanta defense all around.
If anyone was hoping for a second-half comeback, though, that was quickly put to bed. The Packers opened the third quarter by going three-and-out and punting to Atlanta. Jones then made his presence felt again, breaking an intermediate crossing route wide-open and cruising 73 yards down the sidelines for the touchdown to go up 31-0.
You can only describe the rest of the game as the Packers looking desperate and the Falcons turning on cruise control. They simply were too much for Green Bay to handle and their run of the table came to a screeching halt. Meanwhile, the Falcons said goodbye to the Georgia Dome in style as they punched their ticket to Super Bowl 51 in Houston.
Three Stars
Matt Ryan, Falcons – Matty Ice was colder than that as the Atlanta quarterback dominated from start to finish. The game ended with Ryan going 27-of-38 for 392 yards and four touchdowns along with 23 rushing yards and another touchdown.
Julio Jones, Falcons – Big-time players step up in the biggest games and Julio Jones did that and more. Atlanta’s star wideout sure didn’t look like he had a toe injury as he finished the day with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Brian Poole, Falcons – The Falcons defense as a whole could get a star for an incredible showing, but Poole really shined. He finished with seven total tackles, two quarterback hits, and was a problem all over the field for the Packers.
Highlights
Next Game
This one’s pretty easy; the season is now over for the Packers while Atlanta heads to Houston in two weeks for Super Bowl 51 against the winner between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.