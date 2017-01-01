NFC bracket 2016: Wild card matchups

The 2016 NFC Playoffs will begin next weekend. Here are the four NFC teams that will be playing in the NFC Wild Card round.

The 2016 NFL regular season is in the books. That means that it is time for the 2016 NFL Playoffs. Twelve teams qualified for the playoffs — six in the AFC and six in the NFC.

The two teams that have first-round byes in the NFC are the Dallas Cowboys (13-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (11-5). Here are the two NFC Wild Card games in the 2016 NFC Playoffs.

The entire wild card round will be played out on either Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8.

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-6-1) vs. No. 6 Detroit Lions/Green Bay Packers (9-7)

The Seattle Seahawks (10-6-1) will get to host the Detroit Lions (9-7) in the No. 3/No. 6 game in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. Seattle won the NFC West and had the third best record of a division winner in the NFC. The Seahawks get to use raucous CenturyLink Field to their advantage in this NFC Wild Card game.

No. 4 Detroit Lions/Green Bay Packers (10-6) vs. No. 5 New York Giants (11-5)

The Green Bay Packers (10-6) will get to host the New York Giants (11-5) in the No. 4/No. 5 game in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. Green Bay won the NFC West and had the fourth best record of a division winner in the NFC. The Packers will get to play a home game in frigid Lambeau Field in this NFC Wild Card game.

If Seattle wins over Detroit, the Seahawks will travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round. Should Detroit prevail over Seattle, the Lions will travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round.

As for the Packers and the Giants, it all depends on what happens in the No. 3/No. 6 game. A win for Green Bay and a loss by Seattle means the Packers would go to Dallas. Otherwise, a win by the Packers means that Green Bay will play in Atlanta.

New York would play in Atlanta if Seattle beats Detroit. Should the Giants win and the Lions win, then New York be heading to Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on